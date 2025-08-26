Tate McRae, Doja Cat, Post Malone & more join MTV VMA lineup

Tate McRae, Doja Cat and Post Malone are the latest additions to the MTV VMA performers lineup.

Posty's tourmate Jelly Roll and Conan Gray will also be taking the stage when the 2025 VMAs air Sept. 7.

Conan, making his debut on the main stage, will perform "Vodka Cranberry" from his new album, Wishbone. Doja, who last performed in 2023, will give her new single "Jealous Type" its TV debut. Tate will make her debut on the VMA main stage, and is also up for four Moon Persons, including song of the year for "Sports Car" and best pop artist.

Posty, nominated for best collaboration this year, will perform on the show for the first time since 2018. Jelly will be performing for the second straight year; he was part of the 2024 show open with Eminem. Jelly's up for four Moon Persons, including best alternative, best country and best hip hop.

Those artists will join previously announced performers Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, sombr, Ricky Martin, Busta Rhymes and J Balvin.

Lady Gaga is the leading nominee with 12 nods, thanks to her visuals for her Bruno Mars collaboration "Die With a Smile" and her own "Abracadabra." Fan voting is now open in 19 categories at vote.mtv.com.

LL COOL J will host the VMAs, which will air live coast-to-coast Sept. 7 on CBS and MTV at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. It will also stream on Paramount+.

