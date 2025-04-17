Tate McRae is the first female singer to record a duet with Morgan Wallen

Tate McRae: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio; Scott Kirkland/Disney via Getty Images;
By Andrea Dresdale

She teased it on Instagram on Tuesday, but now it's been confirmed: Tate McRae has recorded a duet with chart-topping star Morgan Wallen, making her the first-ever female artist to do so.

On her Instagram Story Tuesday, Tate posted a photo of a football jersey with "T8" on the front -- which reads "Tate" -- and a small circular patch that contained the initials "MW." This led fans to speculate that she was the female artist who Morgan said he was singing with in a post on X April 9.

In that post, a fan asked Morgan about a song on his upcoming album called "What I Want," writing, "please please PLEASE confirm 'What I Want' is a duet. You haven’t yet sang with any female artists on any of your first three albums, so PLEASE tell me this is the case."

Morgan replied, "Indeed sir."

Tate's participation was confirmed on Wednesday, when Morgan released the track list for his upcoming album I'm the Problem. There are a whopping 37 tracks on the project, and Tate is listed as the feature on "What I Want." She also co-wrote the song. The other features are all from male artists, including Post Malone and country stars Eric Church, HARDY and Ernest.

It's not clear when or where the Canadian pop star met the crossover superstar.

I'm the Problem arrives May 16.

