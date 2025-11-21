Tate McRae releases 'So Close to What' deluxe + music video for 'Nobody's Girl'

Tate McRae 'So Close to What' deluxe (RCA Records)
By Andrea Dresdale

The deluxe version of Tate McRae's So Close to What is out now, and there's a video for one of the five new songs, "Nobody's Girl."

Tate seems to be reveling in her singlehood in the post-breakup song, singing, "I am nobody's girl/ I love it so much/ It's exactly what I wanted/ I am nobody's girl/ Does it mess you up? That you had it and you lost it?"

At the end of the dreamy video, Tate is seen wearing a pair of wings as she sings, "When I ask/ the angels sing/ they say — Real love doesn't clip your wings/ I love love and affection and fancy things/ But I think I like me more."

Tate says of the new tracks on Instagram, "Was writing so much poetry while I was on tour in Europe this year & wanted to finish off this era and year with a couple more songs for you guys. This video is exactly how I envisioned these songs to feel …. Ethereal, magical, and free."

She adds that the songs "mean a lot to me" and that she was "blessed to write them" with collaborators like Ryan Tedder, Julia Michaels and Amy Allen.

