Tate McRae releases 'So Close to What' deluxe + music video for 'Nobody's Girl'

The deluxe version of Tate McRae's So Close to What is out now, and there's a video for one of the five new songs, "Nobody's Girl."

Tate seems to be reveling in her singlehood in the post-breakup song, singing, "I am nobody's girl/ I love it so much/ It's exactly what I wanted/ I am nobody's girl/ Does it mess you up? That you had it and you lost it?"

At the end of the dreamy video, Tate is seen wearing a pair of wings as she sings, "When I ask/ the angels sing/ they say — Real love doesn't clip your wings/ I love love and affection and fancy things/ But I think I like me more."

Tate says of the new tracks on Instagram, "Was writing so much poetry while I was on tour in Europe this year & wanted to finish off this era and year with a couple more songs for you guys. This video is exactly how I envisioned these songs to feel …. Ethereal, magical, and free."

She adds that the songs "mean a lot to me" and that she was "blessed to write them" with collaborators like Ryan Tedder, Julia Michaels and Amy Allen.

