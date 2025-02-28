Tate McRae teases Miss Possessive tour: 'You're going to get a show!'

Tate McRae is preparing to launch her Miss Possessive Tour — her biggest yet — in June and says this time around, fans had better be prepared for her to bring it big time.

"You are going to get a show! I will not go easy on the audience," she says in an interview with Pride.com. "I do the most at all times!" As for what makes it different, she says, "The stories this year mean so much more to me than they have before. They're really f****** personal and it makes for a better performance ... it's going to be crazy."

The tour will feature plenty of dancing, which for Tate is a welcome return to her roots.

"I trained in dance my whole life and then I lost it for five years. When I was 20, I was just like, 'F*** this!' I've trained for a reason," she shares. "My dancing is from my soul. I can't just cut that part of me off. It's been so rejuvenating getting to bring it back into my art. I feel like myself again."

Doing a huge arena tour is a dream come true for the Canadian star, but she's also manifesting another live performance milestone. "I would die to perform at the VMAs. That's something I've watched all my idols do for so many years," she reveals. "For some reason, that specific performance is something I've always wanted."

Tate is also dreaming of a particular collaboration. "My dream is to write with SZA. She's one of the coolest and best writers ever. I love her," she says. "I think it'd be a mix of pop and R&B. I'd let her take the charge! I just want to always keep pushing my comfort zone."

