Taylor Swift announces Disney+ behind-the-scenes Eras Tour docuseries, 'Final Show' concert film

Taylor Swift is giving fans what they've been wanting for some time now: a behind-the-scenes look at her Eras Tour.

ABC's Good Morning America announced Monday that Disney+ will stream Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era (Docuseries), a six-part series giving fans unprecedented access to the tour. It features appearances by Taylor's family, friends and special guests, including Ed Sheeran, Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter and Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine.

The first two episodes of the docuseries will premiere Dec. 12, with two episodes following each week afterwards. But wait ... that's not all.

Also on Dec. 12, Disney+ will premiere Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show, a concert film captured at the final stop of the Eras Tour in Vancouver on Dec. 8, 2024. It features the entire Tortured Poets Department sequence of the show, which Taylor added following the April 2024 release of that album, live for the first time.

On Instagram, Taylor wrote, "It was the End of an Era and we knew it. We wanted to remember every moment leading up to the culmination of the most important and intense chapter of our lives, so we allowed filmmakers to capture this tour and all the stories woven throughout it as it wound down. And to film the final show in its entirety."

The Eras Tour, which Taylor first announced on Good Morning America in November of 2022, kicked off March 17, 2023 and went on to gross over $2 billion and draw 10 million people, according to Taylor Swift Touring.

The movie capturing the trek, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, became the highest-grossing concert film of all time. A special version of the concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), is now streaming on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of Disney+ and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.