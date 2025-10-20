Taylor Swift donates $100K to 2-year-old cancer patient

The parents of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a rare form of brain cancer are thanking Taylor Swift for an extremely generous GoFundMe donation.

Taylor donated $100,000 to the online fundraiser for the girl, Lilah, who has had to undergo chemotherapy and stem cell treatment since she was diagnosed earlier this year. Taylor may have gotten wind of Lilah's plight when her mom, Katelynn, posted a TikTok on Oct. 8 showing Lilah watching Taylor's video for "The Fate of Ophelia" and calling the singer her "friend."

"So this might be my fault," Katelyn wrote, explaining, "I listened to Taylor my whole pregnancy and then birthed a mini swiftie. Lilah loves Taylor’s music and during her cancer treatment she always found joy in it. I hope Lilah gets through this diagnosis and gets to one day go to a Taylor Swift concert in person."

In the video, Katelyn also shared that she first felt Lilah kick when she attended the opening night of the Eras Tour while pregnant, and originally planned to name Lilah "Willow," after one of Taylor's songs.

Taylor made her donation on Oct. 17, and it helped them surpass their $100,000 goal by nearly $60,000. As of Oct. 18, the total stood at nearly $227,000.

Katelyn reacted by posting a TikTok showing a screenshot of the note Taylor wrote with her donation: "Sending the biggest hug to my friend, Lilah! Love Taylor."

In the video, Katelyn and Lilah dance to "The Fate of Ophelia," and the on-screen text reads, "Thank you beyond words Taylor Swift. We can now just focus on being here with our girl. Truly we are so incredibly grateful. I am in shock ... You have no idea what this means to our family."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.