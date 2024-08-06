Taylor Swift leads MTV VMA noms; Ariana, Sabrina, Olivia & Teddy also rack up nods

As usual, Taylor Swift leads the nominations for the MTV Video Music Awards.

Taylor's video for "Fortnight," her collaboration with Post Malone, has earned her 10 nominations, including Video of the Year. If she wins she'll be the only artist ever to capture that award five times, and the only artist to do it three times in a row. She previously won in 2022 for "All Too Well" and in 2023 for "Anti-Hero." Among the other categories she's nominated in: Best Direction, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

Other top nominees include Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter, all of whom have six nods; Meghan Thee Stallion and SZA have five each; and LISA, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims have four apiece.

These are Sabrina and Teddy's first VMA nods. Other first-timers this year include Benson Boone, Tyla, Chappell Roan, Jelly Roll, Gracie Abrams, Shaboozey and RAYE.

Fans can vote now until Aug. 30 in 15 categories at vote.mtv.com, but voting for Best New Artist will be open up to and during the show.

The VMAs will air live from UBS Arena in New York on Sept. 10.

Here are the nods in some of the major categories:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande – "we can't be friends (wait for your love)"

Billie Eilish – "LUNCH"

Doja Cat – "Paint The Town Red"

Eminem – "Houdini"

SZA – "Snooze"

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight"

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

SONG OF THE YEAR

Beyoncé – "TEXAS HOLD 'EM"

Jack Harlow – "Lovin On Me"

Kendrick Lamar – "Not Like Us"

Sabrina Carpenter – "Espresso"

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control"

BEST NEW ARTIST

Benson Boone

Chappell Roan

Gracie Abrams

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Tyla

BEST COLLABORATION

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – "Rich Baby Daddy"

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – "Wanna Be"

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – "Wild Ones"

Jung Kook ft. Latto – "Seven"

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – "I Had Some Help"

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – "Fortnight"

BEST POP

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

Sabrina Carpenter

Tate McRae

Taylor Swift

BEST HIP-HOP

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – "Rich Baby Daddy"

Eminem – "Houdini"

GloRilla – "Yeah Glo!"

Gunna – "fukumean"

Megan Thee Stallion – "BOA"

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – "FE!N"

BEST R&B

Alicia Keys – "Lifeline"

Muni Long – "Made For Me"

SZA – "Snooze"

Tyla – "Water"

USHER, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – "Good Good"

Victoria Monét – "On My Mama"

BEST ALTERNATIVE

Benson Boone – "Beautiful Things"

Bleachers – "Tiny Moves"

Hozier – "Too Sweet"

Imagine Dragons – "Eyes Closed"

Linkin Park – "Friendly Fire"

Teddy Swims – "Lose Control (Live)"

BEST ROCK

Bon Jovi – "Legendary"

Coldplay – "feelslikeimfallinginlove"

Green Day – "Dilemma"

Kings of Leon – "Mustang"

Lenny Kravitz – "Human"

U2 – "Atomic City"

BEST AFROBEATS

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – "Last Heartbreak Song"

Burna Boy – "City Boys"

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – "Sensational"

Tems – "Love Me JeJe"

Tyla – "Water"

USHER – "Pheelz"

BEST K-POP

Jung Kook ft. Latto – "Seven"

LISA – "Rockstar"

NCT Dream – "Smoothie"

NewJeans – "Super Shy"

Stray Kids – "LALALALA"

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – "Deja vu"

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Alexander Stewart – "if you only knew"

Billie Eilish – "What Was I Made For (From The Motion Picture "Barbie")"

Coldplay – "feelslikeimfallinginlove"

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – "Best For Me"

RAYE – "Genesis."

Tyler Childers – "In Your Love"

