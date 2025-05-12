Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce enjoy Mother's Day meal with Travis' mom

Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce have been keeping an extremely low profile as of late, but the couple was spotted in the wild over the weekend in Philadelphia.

Page Six has photos of the couple out at a restaurant called Talula's Garden with Travis' mom, Donna Kelce. According to Page Six, Travis' brother, Jason, and his wife, Kylie, were also there.

And because Taylor can't appear in public without fans being convinced that she's sending them some kind of message, there's speculation that the outfit she wore to the outing includes an Easter egg for her rerecording of Reputation.

According to Page Six, Taylor wore a black dress by Christy Dawn with a daisy print on it. Swifties believe this could refer to a lyric in the Reputation song "Don't Blame Me" in which she sings "I once was poison ivy but now I'm your daisy."

There are only two albums in her pre-Lover catalog that Taylor has yet to rerecord: Reputation and her self-titled debut. Fans have been trying to predict when Reputation will be released for more than a year now; they believe that Taylor will save her debut rerecording for last.

