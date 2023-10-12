Taylor Swift welcomes Beyoncé to her movie premiere: "She's been a guiding light"

Anyone who thought Beyoncé was somehow "copying" Taylor Swift by releasing her own concert film directly through theaters had to put that thought to rest on October 11, when Taylor welcomed Queen Bey to the premiere of her Eras Tour film.

Taylor posted footage of the two together sitting in the theater and wrote, "I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce's influence. The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility."

"She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale," Taylor concluded.

Beyoncé posted a photo of the two together at the premiere on the splash page of her website.

Other stars who attended the premiere at the Grove in LA on Wednesday night included Adam Sandler, Maren Morris, Julia Garner, Simu Liu, Mariska Hargitay -- one of the co-stars of Taylor's video for "Bad Blood" and the inspiration for the name of her cat Olivia Benson -- and confirmed Swiftie Flavor Flav.

Taylor stopped into each theater showing the movie and said a few words. “I’ve never had this much fun in my life as I have had on the Eras Tour. It is far and away just the most electric experience of my life," she said.

She then thanked the fans who attend the tour, noting that whatever she, her band and her dancers might have been going through on any given night, their enthusiasm and passion "pulled us out of anything rough that might have been going on in our lives ... thank you so much for doing that for us."

