Taylor Swift's still #1 with 'The Fate of Ophelia,' but loses grip on top 12

Taylor Swift, 'The Life of a Showgirl' back cover image (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggot)

When Taylor Swift's album The Life of a Showgirl first came out, all 12 songs from the album took over the top 12 spots of the Billboard Hot 100, marking the first time all the songs from one album had appeared on the chart from the top down, uninterrupted.

Now in its second week, Taylor is still dominating most of the chart, but her songs have fallen off a bit. Her song "The Fate of Ophelia" is still #1, where it debuted last week, but 10 of the other songs have shifted down a few places. Here's where they currently stand:

#1, “The Fate of Ophelia”

#2, “Opalite”

#5, “Elizabeth Taylor”

#6, “Father Figure”

#7, “Wi$h Li$t”

#8, “Wood”

#9, “The Life of a Showgirl” feat. Sabrina Carpenter

#10, “Actually Romantic”

#11, “Cancelled!”

#12, “Eldest Daughter”

#13, “Ruin the Friendship”

#14, “Honey”

The songs that broke up Taylor's streak? The KPop Demon Hunters smash "Golden," which goes back "up, up, up" to #3, and Alex Warren's "Ordinary," which rebounds to #4. Coincidentally, both "The Fate of Ophelia" and "Ordinary" were parodied as part of the latest "Domingo" sketch on Saturday Night Live.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.