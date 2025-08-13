Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl,' featuring Sabrina Carpenter, due Oct. 3

Taylor Swift 'The Life of a Showgirl' (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)
By Andrea Dresdale

While Taylor Swift was in the middle of her New Heights podcast appearance on Wednesday night, she dropped the important information her fans have been waiting for: Her new album The Life of a Showgirl is coming out Oct. 3.

She revealed the cover art on Instagram along with the release date, the track list, some photos and the fact that it's produced by herself, Max Martin and Shellback. Also, it includes a duet with Sabrina Carpenter on the title track. Of course, many fans already predicted that duet with Sabrina, thanks to some creative Easter Eggs.

On her Instagram Story, Sabrina posted the album track list and wrote, "i know someone who's freaking out and it's me."

Here's the track list:

"The Fate of Ophelia" 
"Elizabeth Taylor"
"Opalite" 
"Father Figure"
"Eldest Daughter"
"Ruin the Friendship" 
"Actually Romantic"
"Wi$h Li$t"
"Wood"
"Cancelled!"
"Honey"
"The Life of a Showgirl" ft. Sabrina Carpenter

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730

    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!