'Taylor's version' of 'Look What You Made Me Do' featured in 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Could Reputation (Taylor's Version) be far behind? One of its tracks has just debuted in Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale.

Taylor's version of "Look What You Made Me Do" is featured in the beginning of episode nine, which sees June, played by Elisabeth Moss, leading the handmaids in an uprising against the Commanders. The original version of the song was the first single released from Reputation back in 2017.

In a statement to Billboard, Moss, who is also an executive producer on the show, says, "I've been wanting to use a Taylor song for many years on the show and we finally found the perfect spot for a track from her, and I'm so glad we waited because there could not be a more perfect song for a more perfect moment."

“Taylor has been such an inspiration to me personally," she continues. "As a Swiftie myself, and I think I can speak for ... our entire cast as well, who are all Swifties, it’s such an honor to be able to use her music in the final episodes of our show."

The track was chosen by the show's editor, Wendy Hallam Martin. "Knowing how much [Moss] wanted a strong female voice and message, Taylor was really the artist that delivered both lyrically and tonally," she explains. "Our bada** main character June in this scene, really was saying 'look what you made me do' and the song couldn't have been more on point. A perfect pairing."

Reputation is one of two albums that Taylor has left to rerecord; the other is her self-titled debut. There have been rumors that Taylor is going to announce something at the American Music Awards on May 26; perhaps the release date of the long-awaited project is what she has in mind.

