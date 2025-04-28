Tech and the city: 2025's best places in the US for women in tech

CoworkingCafe provides statistics showing location plays an important role in the chase to close the gender gap in the tech industry, with some cities offering women more opportunities to break the glass ceiling than others.

There's no doubt that the tech industry continues to be a male-dominated field. However, women are slowly, but surely, chipping away at this former all-boys club. In fact, women now make up approximately 35% of the workforce in tech jobs—a significant leap from only 9% in the early 2000s. That said, location plays an important role in the chase to close the gender gap, with some cities offering women more opportunities to break the glass ceiling than others.

But, which cities are the best option for career-driven women looking for a position in tech in 2025?

The scoring system behind CoworkingCafe's annual Women in Tech series compares metro areas based on: the share of female workers in the local tech workforce; their earnings, unemployment and health insurance coverage rates; as well as broader metrics that gauge the broader professional landscape. However, to get a better perspective, the more than 200 metros in this analysis were divided into three population brackets—large, mid-sized and small.

Map showing locations of best metros for women working in tech in the U.S. (Stacker/Stacker)

CoworkingCafe

West Coast pays most, but South is rising fast for women in tech

Women in tech are seeing increasing opportunities across the U.S. with both established and emerging metros offering competitive salaries, job growth and improved gender representation.

Although San Jose, California, continues to lead in terms of earnings ($161,000), the fastest wage growth and highest female representation are actually emerging in the South. Specifically, cities like Little Rock, Arkansas, have seen dramatic increases in female tech earnings, while Columbia, South Carolina, has emerged as a leader in gender diversity within the industry, highlighting major progress beyond traditional tech hubs.

Table showing top 10 ranked metros for women in tech. (Stacker/Stacker)

CoworkingCafe

Wide availability of jobs and high earning potential make large markets ideal for women in tech

1. San Jose, California—Total Points: 67.5

San Jose, California, maintains its title as the top large metro for women in tech in 2025 mostly due to female tech professionals commanding the highest salaries in the nation with median annual earnings reaching $161,000. Additionally, women now make up 29% of the total tech workforce—an uptick from 26% in 2024.

As the heart of Silicon Valley and home to tech giants like NVIDIA and Meta, it's no surprise that San Jose offers the most tech opportunities (58 per 1,000 jobs) out of all of the large cities on CoworkingCafe's list.

2. Washington, D.C.—Total Points: 59.8

Climbing two spots from last year, Washington, D.C. secures the second position on the list, solidifying its reputation as a capital for women in tech. In particular, the metro stands out for its high salaries with female tech professionals earning a median of $113,000 per year, making it the second-most-lucrative large metro for women in the field.

Beyond earnings, Washington, D.C. also benefits from a strong network of job opportunities with nearly 48 tech jobs per 1,000 workers. Additionally, the nation's capital has a strong share of female tech workers with health insurance (64%), which ensures job security and benefits for women in the sector.

3. Columbus, Ohio—Total Points: 56.8

Emerging as a rising tech hub in the Midwest, Columbus, Ohio, continues to gain traction as an attractive destination for women in tech. In fact, Columbus leaped 10 positions in the ranking to settle into third place. With 29% of tech jobs held by women, the metro is making steady progress in gender representation within the industry. This surge has been driven by major investments from Amazon, Intel, and Google, which are transforming the metro into an emerging tech hub and fueling demand for highly skilled talent.

Not to be outdone, 60% of female tech professionals in Columbus have health insurance, providing financial stability and workplace security. Plus, with price levels 5.5% below the national average, Columbus remains a highly affordable metro for tech professionals, further solidifying its status as a growing hub for women looking to advance their careers in technology.

4. Charlotte, North Carolina—Total Points: 56

Rapidly rising as a major tech destination in the South, Charlotte, North Carolina, is making waves with its 33% female representation in tech—the third-highest among large metros. This gender diversity, combined with an expanding job market, has helped Charlotte secure its place as a top metro for women in tech.



To that end, tech jobs are plentiful here with nearly 30 per 1,000 available jobs, ranking it among the top 10 most employment-rich large metros for the industry. Moreover, 58% of female tech professionals receive health insurance, ensuring job stability.

5. Raleigh, North Carolina—Total Points: 54.7

Raleigh, North Carolina, continues to stand out as a leading metro for women in tech with women comprising 25% of the region's tech workforce. Albeit lower than last year's 30% share, this nevertheless places Raleigh ahead of many other metros in terms of gender diversity in the industry. Furthermore, 64% of female tech professionals in the area benefit from health insurance, maintaining a strong standard of employee benefits.

The metro also continues to thrive as a tech hub, supported by a growing number of startups and the presence of the Research Triangle Park. This premier innovation center connects Raleigh with three top-tier universities and remains a focal point for tech expansion, including Apple's forthcoming developments.

Expanding tech sectors and lower costs of living create more opportunities for women in mid-sized cities

1. Durham, North Carolina—Total Points: 76.7

Staying in the Triangle area, Durham-Chapel Hill is another notable metro for women in tech, ranking #1 among mid-sized metros for female tech professionals. Here, women now make up 31% of the region's tech workforce to mark a significant 6% increase since 2024 and reinforce Durham's leadership in gender diversity within the industry.

Female tech earnings have also seen significant growth to reach an average of $101,000—up from $86,000 in 2024. Likewise, health benefits remain strong with 63% of female workers receiving health insurance, slightly improving from 61% in 2024. Granted, the female unemployment rate in the metro has edged up slightly from 2.2% to 2.5%, though Durham continues to offer a relatively stable job market.

2. Madison, Wisconsin—Total Points: 63.9

Women in Madison's tech sector continue to benefit from a stable and supportive job market. Although the percentage of female tech workers has declined slightly from 24% in 2024 to 21% this year, the metro is still a key player among mid-sized metros. What's more, 69% of female workers have health insurance, reinforcing a strong benefits standard in the industry.

Despite these positives, female tech earnings in Madison have experienced an 11% decrease, dropping nearly $6,000 to $86,000 and reversing a trend from previous years' gains.

3. Provo, Utah—Total Points: 62.7

Provo, Utah, has emerged as one of the fastest-growing tech hubs for women after making a remarkable leap from 40th place in 2024 to third place among mid-sized metros in just one year. Now, women make up 19% of Provo's tech workforce. While this is a modest increase from 2024, the most striking change is in earnings.

More precisely, female tech salaries have surged by 140%, rising from $32,000 to $75,000—the second-largest growth seen across mid-sized metros. In this case, the presence of major universities and a thriving startup scene—combined with state-level initiatives that boost tech diversity, like the SheTech Program—have made Provo a rising destination for women looking to advance in the industry.

4. Des Moines, Iowa—Total Points: 60.7

Often referred to as the "Hartford of the Midwest" due to its strong financial and insurance sectors, Des Moines, Iowa, has been quietly building a reputation as a rising tech hub. As such, major tech firms such as Microsoft and Facebook have established substantial data centers in the area with Microsoft operating multiple campuses and Facebook constructing a large data-processing facility.

So, it comes as no surprise that the number of tech opportunities have seen a surge with a parity of 30 per 1,000 available jobs. Accordingly, women in Des Moines are well-positioned for success in this evolving landscape as 25% of the region's tech workforce is female. Notably, 67% of women in this field enjoy the benefit and security of health insurance.

5. Portland, Maine—Total Points: 60.5

Another major jump on the list is registered by Portland, Maine. The metro managed to secure the fifth spot among mid-sized cities after jumping 25 positions. Bolstered by a 61% rise in female tech workers, the metro now boasts one of the highest shares (32%) of women in the industry among the mid-sized cities on our list. Plus, female tech earnings have climbed to $79,000, reflecting a 27% increase between 2019 and 2023 that highlights growing opportunities for women in the sector.

Moreover, 60% of female tech professionals in Portland have health insurance, which ensures financial stability in an increasingly competitive industry. And, the female unemployment rate remains low at 3%, reinforcing the metro's reputation as a secure job market.

Fast-growing salaries and career security make small cities a smart bet for women in tech

1. Lexington Park, Maryland—Total Points: 60.7

Lexington Park claims the top spot among small metros for women in tech, driven by an impressive 41% female representation in the tech workforce and the highest number of tech job openings—65 per 1,000 jobs.

Yet, even more striking is the 167% surge in female tech earnings, which now average $103,000, making it the eighth-highest-paying small metro for women in tech. Additionally, 62% of female tech professionals have health insurance, providing strong job security and benefits.

2. Champaign, Illinois—Total Points: 49.4

The small metro of Champaign, Illinois, follows closely at #2 with a similarly impressive increase in female tech earnings—141%. Here, women now make up 28% of the tech workforce after a significant 113% increase in their numbers between 2019 and 2023.

To that end, the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign's computer science program has expanded by 250% in the past decade with the percentage of women rising from 10% to more than 25%. This surge reflects targeted recruitment and retention efforts, contributing to a larger pool of qualified female tech graduates entering the local workforce. What's more, 66% of female tech professionals have health insurance, which offers vital job security and financial stability.

3. Charlottesville, Virginia—Total Points: 48.6

Charlottesville, Virginia, is making a name for itself as a top-paying metro for women in tech with average female tech earnings hitting $136,000—the third-highest among small metros. Although salaries in the metro have dipped 4% since last year, they still outpace many other cities, making Charlottesville a great place for women looking to earn big in tech.

Women also hold a solid 29% of the metro's tech jobs, reflecting a strong presence in the industry. On top of that, job security remains high with a low female unemployment rate of just 2.1%. However, one area where Charlottesville has seen a slip is health insurance coverage for female workers, which has dropped 5% to 58%.

4. Lansing, Michigan—Total Points: 47.1

Lansing, Michigan, is making waves as a strong contender for women in tech with 34% of the metro's tech workforce being female—one of the highest shares among small metros. Even more impressive, female tech earnings soared 75% between 2019 and 2023, proving that opportunities here are expanding fast.

Beyond solid wages, 67% of female tech workers in the area have health insurance, adding an extra layer of stability. Salaries also average $81,000 and, although that's not the highest, Lansing's lower cost of living (with a regional price parity of 92.8) means that those earnings stretch further here than they do in many other cities.

5. Boulder, Colorado—Total Points: 46.8

Boulder has long been known as a hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, and it's proving to be a solid choice for women in tech, as well: 29% of the metro's tech workforce is female, reflecting strong representation in the industry. But, what really sets Boulder apart is its thriving startup culture and extensive coworking network with 46 coworking spaces—the highest among small metros—offering plenty of opportunities for collaboration and career growth.



Salaries for female tech professionals in Boulder average $84,000, and while wage growth has been modest at 2%, the metro's job security remains strong with 62% of female tech workers having health insurance.



As the tech industry continues to evolve, the opportunities for women to thrive in this traditionally male-dominated field are more promising than ever. From major tech hubs like San Jose, California, and Washington, D.C., to rising stars such as Provo, Utah, and Lexington Park, Maryland, cities across the U.S. are making significant strides in gender diversity, salary growth, and job availability. While progress remains uneven, the increasing representation of women in tech—particularly in emerging markets—signals a positive shift toward a more inclusive and equitable industry.

Methodology

The 201 metros analyzed in this study were divided into three population brackets: large (over 1 million), mid-sized (between 500,000 and 1 million) and small (under 500,000). The study excluded metros with a population below 200,000. Source: Census 2023

CoworkingCafe compared Metropolitan Statistical Areas in their respective population group, not throughout the entire list, and highlighted the top five best-performing ones in each population bracket.

It excluded MSAs that were missing data for one or more metrics. MSAs with 0 coworking spaces were also excluded.

For this report, a proprietary scoring system was used to synchronize the key metrics analyzed and then weighted them to reflect their significance in determining the top metros for women in tech:

Share of female workers in tech jobs (15% weight in the total index)—Source: Census 2023 The median income attributed to women in tech jobs (15% of the total index)—Source: Census 2023 The number of tech jobs per 1,000 jobs (15% of the total index)—Source: Census 2023. This includes occupational codes: 11-3021, 15-1211, 15-1212, 15-1221, 15-1231, 15-1232, 15-1241, 15-1244, 15-1251, 15-1299, 27-1024, 27-4032. Growth rate of the share of female workers in tech jobs from 2019 to 2023 (10% of the total index)—Source: Census 2023 The percentage change in the median income attributed to women in tech jobs from 2019 to 2023 (10% of the total index)—Census 2023 Health insurance coverage rate—total female workforce (10% of the total index)—Source: Census 2023 Female unemployment rate—Indirect—(10% of the total index)—Source: Census 2023 Regional price parity—Indirect—(10% of the total index)—Source: U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis 2023 Coworking space density—Number of coworking spaces per 100,000 residents (5% of the total index)—Source: CoworkingCafe, December 2024.