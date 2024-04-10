Teddy Swims' dreams come true with opening gig for legendary rock band

Teddy Swims is more of a soulful R&B singer than a rocker, but the "Lose Control" singer is thrilled to have been tapped as the opening act for one of America's most iconic rock bands: Aerosmith.
Teddy announced the news on Instagram, writing, "A dream come true! I'll be opening for the iconic @aerosmith in September at the PPG Paints Arena!"
Teddy also announced that his April 3 show in Tampa, Florida, which was postponed due to a "medical situation," has been rescheduled for October 10. He's also planning to release a new song called "Hammer to the Heart," which he's been performing in concert.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.