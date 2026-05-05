Teddy Swims to perform at the American Music Awards

Teddy Swims to perform on 'The American Music Awards' May 25 (Courtesy of the American Music Awards)

Teddy Swims will be spending his Memorial Day in Vegas, baby.

He's just been added to the lineup for this year's American Music Awards, which will air live from Las Vegas on Memorial Day. You can buy tickets to attend the Queen Latifah-hosted ceremony via AXS.

At the event, Teddy is nominated for collaboration of the year for "Gone Gone Gone," the track he recorded with David Guetta and Tones And I. It's not clear what he'll perform, but he does have a new single, "Mr. Know It All." He'll kick off The Ugly Tour Sept. 22 in Kansas City, Missouri.

As previously reported, Taylor Swift leads the 2026 AMA nominations with eight nods, including artist of the year. Artists who have seven nods include Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean and sombr. Other nominees this year are Bruno Mars, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga, Alex Warren and RAYE.

In addition to Teddy, the only other performers who have been announced are girl group KATSEYE and rockers Twenty One Pilots.

The winners are chosen entirely by the fans. Voting is now open via VoteAMAs.com and the @AMAs Instagram profile. The show airs live May 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.

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