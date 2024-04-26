Teddy Swims releases four surprise tracks on 'I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5)'

Four surprise bonus tracks from Teddy Swims' new album, I've Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 1.5), are out now.

The new songs from the “Lose Control” singer are called “Hammer to the Heart,” “Tell Me,” “Apple Juice” and “Growing Up is Getting Old.”

"I've Tried Everything but Therapy (1.5) is an extension to Part 1 of the album — this whole album is just me being honest," Swims said in a statement. "You know, I've been touring, writing, and continuing to work on myself over the past 8 months and wanted to share something like a real-life check-in. These songs represent where I'm at and I didn't want to wait till I had the whole part 2 done — so here you go."

Additionally, Teddy’s newly announced fall tour dates are on sale now. His I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour is currently making its way through a sold-out run in the U.K. and Europe.

