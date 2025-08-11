Teddy Swims shares first photo of himself with his baby son: 'I love you so much'

Since Teddy Swims and his partner, Raiche Wright, announced the birth of their first child in June, we haven't seen the little boy on Teddy's socials — until now.

On his Instagram Story Monday, he posted a photo of himself shirtless, lying down with the baby sleeping on his chest. "Less than 12 hours till I see you buccee and I can't even sleep son I love you so much," he wrote in the Story.

Teddy may have been referring to the fact that his next concert is Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia, and he's from nearby Conyers, Georgia, so he'll presumably get to visit with his loved ones while he's in town.

Teddy and Raiche haven't announced the baby's name yet, but "buccee" is a nickname they gave the baby when he was still in the womb. As Teddy explained on The Kelly Clarkson Show, that's because they found out they were expecting while they were wearing newly purchased adult onesies from Buc-ee's.

Raiche has shared a few photos and videos of the baby since he was born on June 23, but she's kept his face hidden.

