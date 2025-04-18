That's 'Messy': Lola Young shares video of herself running offstage to barf during Coachella set

What's worse than being so sick you have to throw up? Feeling that way onstage as you're making your debut at Coachella. Just ask Lola Young.

The "Messy" singer performed at Coachella on April 11, and now she's shared video of the moment on Instagram for fans who weren't there to see it happen live. In the video, you see Lola singing and dancing, with the caption overlay reading, "not me doing my first Coachella & gagging & throwing up all the way through the set."

"It was getting real bad here guys," the caption continues, and we see Lola retch and run off stage, followed by her asking, "Can I get a bucket, please?" Cut to Lola onstage dancing again, with the caption, "and i'm back n twerking my way through the sickness."

Next, we see Lola at the mic telling the crowd, "That wouldn't have been cute if I threw up." Then she grimaces and the caption reads, "trying to hang in there with all my power."

"If you're coming today maybe it'll be messier" reads the final caption, teasing her performance at the festival Friday night.

Next to the post, Lola wrote, "i was nervous guys and it was [104] bloody degrees. Im back today, same time, same tent love ya."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.