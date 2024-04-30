'The Idea of You' star Nicholas Galitzine names his favorite boy band song

In the new movie The Idea of You, Anne Hathaway plays a 40-year-old mom who falls in love with the 24-year-old lead singer of August Moon, her teen daughter's former favorite boy band. In real life, Hathaway isn't much of a boy band fan, but Nicholas Galitzine, who plays the object of Hathaway's desire, has his favorite.

"I don't know that much about boy bands. I was trying to be diplomatic, but the truth is, I'm going totally blank right now," Hathaway told Billboard when asked to name some of her favorites. She's a bigger fan of pop music made by women, naming Madonna's "Like a Prayer" as "the ultimate pop song." A close second, she says, is Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time."

"I think ‘Toxic’ is really amazing too," she added.

But Galitzine has some firsthand experience with boy band songs.

"There's a song that I used to perform in front of my parents and my sister," he told Billboard. "I think it was called 'Incomplete' by the Backstreet Boys. It's so melodramatic, so I think that's what makes it a perfect boy band song."

That 2005 song was the first release from Backstreet Boys after they regrouped following a two-year break. It reached #13 on the chart and was RIAA-certified Gold.

The Idea of You arrives on Prime May 2.

