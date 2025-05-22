They had a bad decade: 'Rolling Stone' reveals list of 50 Best One-Hit Wonders of the 2000s

Who let the one-hit wonders out? Rolling Stone has rounded up some of them for its latest list, 50 Best One-Hit Wonders of the 2000s.

Many of the songs on the list were major hits at the time, but they've since been forgotten. Some of them, however, have staying power, like #12 on the list: "Who Let the Dogs Out" by Baha Men. The song, which reached the top 40 in 2000, is now a permanent part of pop culture.

Another song nearly everyone remembers is #50: Daniel Powter's "Bad Day," a five-week #1 hit from 2005 that blew up partly due to its use on American Idol. The Calling's "Wherever You Will Go," a top-five hit from 2001, is #24 on the list; it's aged fairly well. And most people remember Hoobastank's 2003 hit "The Reason," which ranks #5 on the list.

Other massive-at-the-time songs on the list include Crazy Town's "Butterfly," Blu Cantrell's "Hit 'Em Up Style (Oops)," La Roux's "Bulletproof," D4L's "Laffy Taffy," MiMS' "This Is Why I'm Hot," Metro Station's "Shake It" and Hinder's "Lips of an Angel."

J Kwon's "Tipsy," which is #4 on the list, is definitely not forgotten: Shaboozey interpolated it for "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" and was #1 for 19 weeks.

Similarly, the #1 song still resonates today: "Teenage Dirtbag" by Wheatus. It didn't even make the Hot 100, but it's been covered by everyone from One Direction and Phoebe Bridgers to Jax and Lizzy McAlpine and remains popular on TikTok.

