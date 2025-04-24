Three? Six? Five? Just how many stages *are* there on Shinedown's new tour?

While you're dancing at Shinedown's Dance, Kid, Dance tour -- which kicks off April 25 in Des Moines, Iowa -- the "Three Six Five" rockers will be doing their own kind of dancing ... all throughout the venue.

As frontman Brent Smith tells ABC Audio, the shows will feature "probably the most ambitious stage design that we have ever put together."

"Since I've been in the band," the founding member laughs.

In planning the tour, Brent shares that he "basically walked in and said, 'I don't want there to be one stage, I want there to be four to five stages. I want to cover the floor, and I wanna be able to make sure that, no matter what, that there's not a bad seat in the house.'"

"You kinda don't know where a stage could pop up at," he teases. "That means in the crowd, and I'm not talking about just on the floor. I mean, it could be up in the stands."

Elaborate stage designs are one way of answering the question Brent says he and his bandmates ask themselves every time they hit the road.

"How do we make moments that are really, really unique and special to the audience?" Smith says. "You think about the person that's seen you 200 times, but you also have to think about the people that have never seen you."

And there may be more people than they expect in the latter category, thanks to Shinedown's recent pop success with songs like "Three Six Five" and "A Symptom of Being Human."

The Dance, Kid, Dance tour takes its name from a song of that name, which was released along with "Three Six Five" in January. Shinedown's most recent album is 2022's Planet Zero.

