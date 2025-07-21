Top-paying employers for registered nurses in 2025 and who’s hiring

Compare Home Health Care Agencies reports on the nursing industry's rising salaries and demand for registered nurses amid a workforce shortage, highlighting top-paying employers and regions for nursing jobs in 2025.

The nursing shortage isn't letting up — and pay is soaring in response. Across the U.S., hospitals are throwing big money at hiring and keeping nurses, while staffing agencies keep demand sky-high for travel and specialty roles.

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects nursing jobs will grow 6% from 2023 to 2033. That's nearly 195,000 new roles every year. But it's not just about more jobs; this workforce deficit is changing where nurses work, how much they make, and who's fighting hardest to hire them.

Compare Home Health Care Agencies used Zippia data to find the top-paying employers for RNs in 2025. You'll see who's shelling out the biggest paychecks, where they're hiring, and what's behind the sharp rise in nurse salaries.

Hospitals, agencies, and specialized care groups are leading the pack. Here’s how the numbers stack up.

The 2025 nursing job market

Registered nurses in 2025 are navigating a rapidly changing job market shaped by demographic shifts, economic pressures, and lingering effects of the pandemic. The result? Increased competition for talent, and rising pay to match.

Key drivers shaping demand

Several major factors are fueling the need for skilled nurses across the country.

Aging population. By 2050, 23% of Americans will be over 65, up from 17% today. That means more patients with complex, long-term needs.

Chronic disease management. Conditions like diabetes and hypertension are on the rise, increasing demand for nurses trained in long-term care.

Workforce retirement. Nearly 28% of nurses expect to retire by 2027, intensifying shortages in both staff and leadership roles.

Post-pandemic recovery. Hospitals and clinics are still rebuilding after years of turnover, burnout, and emergency staffing gaps.

Compensation trends in 2025

To compete in this environment, employers are offering higher pay, better benefits, and more flexible contracts.

Pay increases. Wages are rising to match inflation, cost-of-living spikes, and urgent staffing needs.

Specialty premiums. Advanced roles like nurse anesthetists are commanding top salaries, with annual earnings now reaching $231,700.

Flexible staffing models. Travel nurses and contractors are seeing premium hourly rates and generous perks, especially in high-demand regions.

These trends are reshaping where nurses work — and who’s paying most to hire them.

Top 10 highest-paying companies and agencies for nurses

Nurses looking for the highest hourly rates in 2025 have plenty of strong options. From elite academic hospitals to high-demand staffing agencies, here are the top 10 employers offering premium compensation.

Table listing the highest paying hospitals, companies, and agencies for nurses. (Stacker/Stacker)

NORCAL Ambulance: $111,499

NORCAL Ambulance offers medical transportation services dedicated to exceptional customer service and patient care. Partnering with hospitals and healthcare systems throughout Northern California, it handles both critical and routine transport needs, helping nurses work in fast-paced, mission-driven environments.

Soliant: $108,127

Soliant Health is a national provider of healthcare jobs and staffing services. Nurses benefit from a wide range of opportunities across the country, allowing them to build flexible careers and explore new clinical settings.

trustaff: $106,023

Since 2002, trustaff has been a leading force in healthcare staffing. The agency builds lasting relationships with talented professionals and healthcare facilities nationwide, providing some of the best travel nurse opportunities and competitive pay.

Ambulnz: $105,988

Ambulnz is a forward-thinking ambulance service provider using disruptive technology to deliver medical transportation. Nurses enjoy a focus on improving EMT lives, easier scheduling for caregivers, and high-quality patient transport experiences.

The Citadel: $104,879

The Citadel is a landmark educational institution known for its rigorous military system and leadership training. Nurses working with The Citadel support a unique student body and community, focusing on holistic care and contributing to an environment emphasizing character and service.

Stability Healthcare: $104,781

A full-service travel nurse placement agency, Stability Healthcare offers comprehensive benefits, housing, and placement packages nationwide. Nurses enjoy strong support, professional growth, and opportunities throughout the U.S.

Jackson Nurse Professionals: $103,736

Jackson Nurse Professionals fills critical needs in patient care through travel nurse staffing solutions. Nurses benefit from diverse placements and support that helps them thrive in various healthcare settings nationwide.

Westways Staffing: $101,855

Westways specializes in per diem and travel nursing, cardiac cath lab, and allied healthcare staffing. Nurses can choose from flexible assignments while receiving strong support from a dedicated team.

Goodwin Recruiting: $101,581

Goodwin Recruiting is a top executive and management recruitment agency that helps healthcare facilities hire outstanding professionals. Nurses enjoy a broad range of opportunities and personalized career support.

MAS Medical Staffing: $100,976

MAS Medical Staffing provides personalized attention to every nurse, offering resources and support for travel, per diem, and permanent roles. With a focus on all nursing specialties plus allied health, MAS helps nurses find the perfect fit for their goals.

Where nurses are needed most in 2025

Nurse hiring isn’t spread evenly across the country. Some states face steep shortages, while others are on track to meet or even exceed future demand. Knowing where employers are hiring hardest can help nurses zero in on the best opportunities.

States with the biggest gaps

To keep up with population needs, the U.S. must add over 3.2 million RNs between 2022 and 2030. But a few states are falling especially far behind:

California : Needs 39,246 more nurses by 2030. Strict nurse-to-patient ratios and high patient loads continue driving demand.

: Needs 39,246 more nurses by 2030. Strict nurse-to-patient ratios and high patient loads continue driving demand. Texas : Short by 34,126 RNs, thanks to rapid growth and expanding healthcare systems.

: Short by 34,126 RNs, thanks to rapid growth and expanding healthcare systems. Florida : Faces a 26,423-nurse shortfall, driven largely by aging populations needing more care.

: Faces a 26,423-nurse shortfall, driven largely by aging populations needing more care. New York : Needs 9,195 more RNs, with NYC leading the demand.

: Needs 9,195 more RNs, with NYC leading the demand. Arizona: Projected to fall short by 6,841 nurses, especially in fast-growing metro areas like Phoenix.

These shortages create huge opportunities, especially for travel nurses and specialists who can fill gaps quickly.

Data map showing the projected nurse (RN) shortage or surplus in each state by 2030. (Stacker/Stacker)

Where supply meets demand

While most states are struggling to keep up, a few are ahead of the curve:

Vermont (105%) and Maine (103%) are set to have more nurses than needed by 2030.

and are set to have more nurses than needed by 2030. Rhode Island, West Virginia, and Alabama also project surpluses, likely thanks to smaller populations and steady nurse education pipelines.

Top travel nurse hotspots

Some regions remain magnets for travel assignments due to strong demand and high pay:

West Coast : California leads in both open roles and top compensation.

: California leads in both open roles and top compensation. Southwest : Texas and Arizona keep expanding, pulling in both full-time and contract nurses.

: Texas and Arizona keep expanding, pulling in both full-time and contract nurses. Big cities: Metro areas like NYC offer steady work, strong hourly rates, and housing stipends.

For nurses chasing flexibility, mobility, and premium pay, these regions deliver in 2025.

Industry outlook: What's ahead for nurses in 2025

As demand grows, healthcare employers are shifting how they hire, staff, and support nurses. The job model is changing, favoring flexibility, specialization, and smarter systems that give nurses more control.

Smarter staffing strategies

Hospitals are ditching reactive hiring in favor of long-term planning:

Tech upgrades : Artificial intelligence hiring tools and automated credentialing speed up placements and improve job matches.

: Artificial intelligence hiring tools and automated credentialing speed up placements and improve job matches. Internal float pools : More hospitals are staffing up their own on-call teams to cut travel nurse costs.

: More hospitals are staffing up their own on-call teams to cut travel nurse costs. Work-life balance: Employers are leaning into flexible shifts, wellness programs, and safer workspaces to help nurses avoid burnout.

These moves help hospitals compete for talent while making jobs more sustainable.

What’s coming next

The future of nursing is still taking shape, but a few clear trends are emerging:

Staffing boom : The global healthcare staffing market is on track to hit $43.6 billion in 2025. That's big money and a big opportunity.

: The global healthcare staffing market is on track to hit $43.6 billion in 2025. That's big money and a big opportunity. Specialized roles : Nurse practitioners and nurse anesthetists remain in high demand, especially those with extra certifications.

: Nurse practitioners and nurse anesthetists remain in high demand, especially those with extra certifications. Remote work: Telehealth and virtual nursing jobs keep growing, offering more location freedom and flexible hours.

For RNs thinking ahead, it’s simple: The more skills and flexibility you bring, the more choices and better pay you’ll get.

This story was produced by Compare Home Health Care Agencies and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.