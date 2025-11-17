Tori Kelly welcomes her first child, a baby boy

Tori Kelly appears on ABC's 'Celebrity Wheel of Fortune' (Disney/Eric McCandless)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Tori Kelly is a mom.

The singer announced the birth of her first child, a baby boy, with husband André Murillo. In an Instagram post, she shared a photo of the newborn’s tiny feet as well as one partially showing the baby lying next to her two pups.

"Zayden Michael Murillo 11.11.25," she captioned the post. “we love you so much, sweet boy.”

Tori announced her pregnancy in July in a video posted to social media and YouTube. In the video, soundtracked to a new Tori song, Tori and André dance around a house and embrace on the beach. At the end of the clip, Tori sings, “I’m ready for what comes next/ Let’s make a baby,” as she reveals her baby bump.

Tori and André began dating in 2016 and married in a private ceremony in 2018.

