Travis Kelce's mom talks media attention from rumored Taylor Swift romance: "An alternate universe"

Donna Kelce is speaking out about what it's like to suddenly be thrust into Taylor Swift's orbit amid the pop star's rumored involvement with her son, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

While Donna said that Travis and Taylor’s relationship is too new to comment on, she did give her feelings on the uptick in media attention her son has received.

"Every week it's something new. Like, really? I feel like I'm in some kind of an alternate universe," Donna told Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie on the Friday, October 6, episode of Today. "It's really strange. But it's fun – it's a great ride. At times it gets a little annoying, but most of the time people are just so sweet, so kind, so generous. What mother doesn't want to hear that their kids are great?"

When the co-hosts pressed Donna again for her opinion on Taylor, she gave them a short response about what it was like to watch the game alongside her. “It was okay,” Donna said.

According to Donna, Travis didn’t explicitly warn her against speaking about Taylor, but rather, she felt she didn’t have anything to tell.

“It’s not so much a warning,” Donna said. “It’s his personal life. I’ll talk about my life and when the kids were little and I was with them, but they’re men now, they’ve got their own lives, and there isn’t a man alive that’s going to talk to their mom about their personal life.”

