2 children dead, 15 hurt after vehicle crashes into birthday party at boat club

Police lights.

Birthday party tragedy: Two siblings were killed and 15 people were injured when a vehicle crashed into a boat club that was hosting a birthday party. (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

BERLIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two children were killed and 15 other people were injured after a vehicle crashed into a birthday party at a Michigan boat club on Saturday, authorities said.

The incident occurred at the Swan Boat Club in Berlin Township, according to MLive.com. An 8-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were pronounced dead at the scene, WDIV-TV reported. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, the children were siblings.

The sheriff’s office said the party was for a young child, according to the television station.

Sheriff Troy Goodnough said during a news conference that 15 people were injured, and that nine people -- three children and six adults -- were taken by ambulance or medical helicopter to an area hospital, WXYZ-TV reported.

Officials said a 66-year-old woman crashed into the building, entering about 25 feet inside, according to the television station. Goodnough said the woman was taken into police custody on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death.

The sheriff added that additional charges may be pending.

