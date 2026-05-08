28-year-old woman enrolls in high school as 16-year-old student

FILE PHOTO: A 28-year-old woman is accused of enrolling in high school as a 16-year-old.

NEW YORK — A 28-year-old woman went back to high school, posing as a 16-year-old student, officials said.

[ Read more trending news ]

Kacy Claassen enrolled at Winchester Square Academy in the Bronx on April 13, The Associated Press said.

She claimed her name was Shamara Rashad and that she was a teenager.

But thanks to Facebook, her ruse was discovered.

The school’s principal found her Facebook page, which listed her real name and age, police said.

The principal asked her about it, and Claassen said she was Rashad and came to New York from Ohio with her sister.

But when the administrator showed her a screenshot from Facebook, Claassen admitted to the scheme, saying a friend forced her to do it to get more public assistance, the AP reported.

She was arrested on April 27, the AP reported. The campus was on temporary hold, with staff and students staying in classrooms or offices.

Claassen is charged with criminal impersonation and trespassing and pleaded not guilty, to appear reported.

She was released on her own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in June, WABC reported.

“Enrollment fraud is a serious crime that fundamentally undermines New York City Public School values. The NYPD is actively investigating these allegations and will pursue all appropriate legal action against those responsible. We are providing all necessary and suitable support to the school community,” city school officials said in a statement.

© 2026 Cox Media Group