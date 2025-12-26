‘Big Brother’ season 27 houseguest, Mickey Lee, dies

FILE PHOTO: Mickey Lee attends CBS Atlanta Fest at RETREAT by The Gathering Spot on September 16, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. Lee died on Dec. 25 at the age of 35. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Paramount+)

A member of the season 27 cast of “Big Brother” has died.

Mickey Lee was 35 years old.

Her family said on social media, “With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening.”

Lee’s family had launched a GoFundMe after she had several cardiac arrests attributed to flu complications. She had been in an intensive care unit in critical but stable condition, according to the fundraiser.

Lee was originally from Jacksonville, Florida, but lived in Atlanta. During her stint on “Big Brother,” she said she was an event curator.

Entertainment Weekly said she was on day 59 of the reality competition before she was evicted. She finished in 10th place.

Her season ran from July to September this year, according to Deadline.

© 2025 Cox Media Group