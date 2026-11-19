A British television announcer stunned her colleagues during a live broadcast on Saturday, telling them that at age 59, she was pregnant with her third child. She also dismissed the negative backlash she received from viewers because of her pregnancy at an older age.

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Renée Hoenderkamp, who is a general practitioner, announcer and online columnist for GB News, gave birth to her first child when she was 21 years old, and her second child 30 years later, ABC News reported.

“I’m a mother of a grown-up boy and a very young girl, and I have some news to break to the panel today that they’re not aware of, or anybody else for that matter, is that I’m actually going to be a mother of three shortly, and I’m currently 12 weeks pregnant with my next child,” Hoenderkamp said, surprising her co-hosts.

Hoenderkamp’s son is now 37, while her daughter is 8, according to People.

Her initial statement was met with silence by her four male co-hosts.

“You’ve all gone very quiet,” Hoenderkamp said.

The men then began speaking over one another, with one stating that he was confused. Another asked if she was telling the truth, People reported.

Once reality set in, Hoenderkamp received congratulations, with one co-host rising from his chair to hug her, according to the magazine.

Another co-host termed her pregnancy a “miracle.”

In a GB News opinion article, Hoenderkamp wrote that “age, wisdom, patience and financial stability do make for better parenting.”

According to ABC News, Hoenderkamp said she has received both congratulatory messages and negative backlash since her announcement.

“Alongside the kind messages there have been words like ‘disgusting,’ ‘revolting,’ ‘selfish’ and ‘wrong.’ The objection appears to rest on a number on a birth certificate,” Hoenderkamp wrote.

Hoenderkamp added there was a double standard she noticed after having a child in her 50s, ABC News reported.

“(My daughter’s) father was 57 when she was born and is 66 now, with another child on the way. Almost no one has commented on his age,” Hoenderkamp wrote in her opinion piece. “He has been able, because of the stage of life he is in, to be a present father rather than the man who brings home the money and is rarely seen.

“Society rarely objects when men become fathers at 70 or 80. The double standard is hard to miss.”

Women aged 35 years or older are considered at “advanced maternal age,” according to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

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