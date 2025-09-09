CDC classifies ‘kissing bug’ disease endemic in U.S.

FILE PHOTO: A kissing bug in sunshine. The CDC has determined the kissing bug disease is now endemic in the U.S.

A disease passed by the so-called “kissing bug’ has been declared endemic in the U.S. by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Chagas disease, also called the kissing bug disease, is caused by a parasite called Trypanosoma cruzi and is found in the feces of the triatomine bug, or the kissing bug, The Washington Post reported.

It gets its name because it bites people’s faces.

How does it spread?

The insect can become infected when it bites a host that carries the parasite and can be spread to humans and animals either when contaminated feces are accidentally rubbed into open wounds, eyes or mouth, the Post reported.

It is rare, but it can also be transmitted from a mother to a child or through contaminated blood transfusions.

Where is it found?

Non-imported cases in humans have been found in eight states: Arizona, Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas. That means the people got the disease in the U.S., not during international travel, according to USA Today.

The CDC said overall, the disease is found in 32 states, mostly in the southern half of the U.S.

Kissing bug disease in the U.S. (CDC)

Texas A&M University’s Kissing Bug Community Science program has received about 10,000 reports of the bugs and about 50% of them tested positive for the parasite, USA Today reported.

It is not known how many people have developed it, since it is not a nationally notifiable disease that doctors report to health departments, according to USA Today.

What are the symptoms of Chagas disease?

There are two phases of Chagas disease.

First is the acute phase, which happens in the first few weeks or months after being infected. There may be no symptoms or they may be mild with fever, fatigue, body aches, or eyelid swelling. It is best to get treated during the acute phase.

If it is not treated, the disease becomes chronic and can cause serious health issues that could lead to heart failure, an enlarged esophagus or an enlarged colon. Others may not experience any symptoms.

It is treated with antiparasitic medications, according to the Post.

How to prevent exposure?

The Post said there are several steps to lessen the threat of the kissing bug and prevent being bitten:

Spray insecticides

Wear clothing that covers the skin

Avoid raw vegetables and unpeeled fruit

Use anti-flea, anti-tick medications on pets

©2025 Cox Media Group