NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country music was choosin’ Ella on Wednesday night.
Ella Langley, riding the popularity of her monster hit “Choosin’ Texas,” was the big winner at the 60th annual Country Music Awards ceremony, capturing six trophies.
Langley took Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Album of the Year, Single of the Year, Song of the Year and Music Video of the Year honors.
“At this point, I’m sick of me,” Langley said after accepting the Entertainer of the Year award, the first time she has won the accolade. “I could quit tomorrow and have the best career of my life.”
CMA host Lainey Wilson, last year’s winner of the show’s top award, came out with a broom while Langley spoke, signifying the Alabama native’s sweep of country music’s biggest awards.
“I told you, you was going to sweep, girl!” Wilson said.
Langley had been the focus heading into the awards ceremony. “Choosin’ Texas” remained at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-extending 28th week.
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The song also snapped a tie with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” for the most weeks — 27 — at No. 1 on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart.
“Choosin’ Texas” is also the only song in chart history to pass the 20-week mark at No. 1 in a single calendar year. Carey’s hit has topped the charts for 22 weeks, but over several years.
Langley’s hit has also had a stranglehold at No. 1 on the country charts. At 49 weeks, she is one week from tying “Meant to Be” by Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line, which spent 50 weeks at the top spot in 2017–2018.
Miranda Lambert, who worked with Langley on “Choosin’ Texas” and her “Dandelion” album, won three awards.
Wilson hosted Wednesday’s show for the third consecutive year, and Taylor Swift performed on stage for the CMAs for the first time in 13 years.
Swift played a mashup of “Our Song” and “I Knew It, I Knew You, ” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
She started backstage and danced past other country icons -- including Brad Paisley, Little Big Town, Sugarland, Brooks & Dunn, son and Eric Church -- as she sang her single from the “Toy Story 5″ soundtrack. She then grabbed her guitar and went onstage, where she was joined by Keith Urban on banjo.
Chris Stapleton, who won Male Vocalist of the Year for the ninth time, dedicated his victory to his late mother.
Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, who won Vocal Duo of the Year honors, were also awarded the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award.
The show began with a tribute to country music legend Dolly Parton, who died in August at the age of 80.
Wilson and Vince Gill kicked off the show, honoring Parton with Vince Gill as they sang a duet of Parton’s song, “I Will Always Love You.”
Here is the list of winners and nominees. Winners are in bold.
Entertainer of the Year
Ella Langley
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Chris Stapleton
Lainey Wilson
Single of the Year
“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley
“Be Her,” Ella Langley
“I Knew It, I Knew You,” Taylor Swift
“Somewhere Over Laredo,” Lainey Wilson
“The Fall,” Cody Johnson
It doesn't take a crystal ball to see that your #CMAawards Single of the Year is "Choosin' Texas" by @ellalangleymsic https://t.co/lIVhHlc2dB— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026
Album of the Year
“Dandelion,” Ella Langley
“Ain’t in It for My Health,” Zach Top
“Middle of Nowhere,” Kacey Musgraves
“Parker McCollum,” Parker McCollum
“The Way I Am,” Luke Combs
Put this one on repeat! The #CMAawards Album of the Year is "Dandelion" by @ellalangleymsic 🔊 https://t.co/QjecRXi2Lg— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026
Song of the Year
“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley (Luke Dick, Ella Langley, Miranda Lambert, Joybeth Taylor)
“Be Here,” Ella Langley (Smith Ahnquist, Michael Hardy, Ella Langley, Jordan Schmidt)
“Beautiful Things,” Megan Moroney (Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington, Megan Moroney)
“Dry Spell,” Kacey Musgraves (Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves,
Josh Osborne)“Gary,” Stephen Wilson Jr. (Stephen Wilson Jr.)
Let's hear it for your #CMAawards Song of the Year, "Choosin' Texas", written by @lukedick, @ellalangleymsic, @mirandalambert, @_JoyBethTaylor ✍️ https://t.co/LWpHl3tbsQ— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026
Female Vocalist of the Year
Ella Langley
Miranda Lambert
Megan Moroney
Kacey Musgraves
Lainey Wilson
And your #CMAawards Female Vocalist of the Year is @ellalangleymsic! We're sending a big congratulations your way 💖 https://t.co/PgnMMRrrmt— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026
Male Vocalist of the Year
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Cody Johnson
Zach Top
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Time to celebrate the #CMAawards Male Vocalist of the Year winner, @ChrisStapleton 🎊 https://t.co/W1DijMRE2b— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026
Vocal Group of the Year
The Red Clay Strays
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Put those hands together 👏 Your #CMAawards Vocal Group of the Year is @RedClayStrays! https://t.co/I5L0RS03QE— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026
Vocal Duo of the Year
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Muscadine Bloodline
Thelma & James
Because two is better than one! Your #CMAawards Vocal Duo of the Year is @BrooksAndDunn ✨ https://t.co/OrkCzp8s4I— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026
Musical Event of the Year
“McArthur,” Hardy, Eric Church, Morgan Wallen & Tim McGraw
“A Song to Sing,” Miranda Lambert (with Chris Stapleton)
“Horses and Divorces,” Kacey Musgraves (featuring Miranda Lambert)
“I Can’t Love You Anymore,” Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen
“If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay,” Carly Pearce & Riley Green
Musician of the Year
Charlie Worsham – Guitar
Tom Bukovac – Guitar
Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
Rob McNelley – Guitar
We are so happy to announce that your #CMAawards Musician of the Year is @charlieworsham 🎸 https://t.co/NRrSdZr1Dj— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026
Music Video of the Year
“Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley
“Dry Spell,” Kacey Musgraves
“Gary,” Stephen Wilson Jr.
“The Fall,” Cody Johnson
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Lights, camera, action! Your #CMAawards Music Video of the Year is "Choosin' Texas" by @EllaLangleyMsic 🎥 https://t.co/WE1HdmXEvZ— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 18, 2026
New Artist of the Year
Stephen Wilson Jr.
Avery Anna
Carter Faith
Emily Ann Roberts
Tucker Wetmore
There might not be a lot of boys named Gary these days, but @SWJMusic has been named #CMAawards New Artist of the Year https://t.co/3d9B152iXp— CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) November 19, 2026
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