The rapper, who attended the Raptors' game on Tuesday, will give up his courtside seats to a young NBA fan and his mother for Wednesday's contest in Toronto.

TORONTO — Five-time Grammy Award-winning singer Drake was able to take care of a young fan and his mother in a big way on Tuesday.

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During a timeout during the Raptors’ home game against the New York Knicks on OVO Night, Drake gifted the boy and his mother courtside tickets to Toronto’s next home game, Billboard reported. Then, he shocked them with a $100,000 check.

The boy and his mother originally had seats in the upper deck of Scotiabank Arena, but they were thrilled to discover they would be sitting in Drake’s seats during Wednesday night’s game when the Raptors host the Washington Wizards, NBA.com reported.

Drake, who serves as an official ambassador for the Raptors, joined the winners on the court, Billboard reported. They were originally upgraded to the second row at courtside before receiving their surprise.

While the night was not a total win -- the defending NBA champions improved to 8-6 with a 111-102 victory against the Raptors (5-9) -- the reaction of the two NBA fans was enough of a heartwarming victory.

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