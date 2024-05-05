Driver dies after crashing into White House gate A man has died after his vehicle collided with the gate outside the White House late Saturday. (Valerio Rosati/rarrarorro - stock.adobe.com)

WASHINGTON — A man has died after his vehicle collided with the gate outside the White House late Saturday.

The United States Secret Service said the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday when a speeding vehicle crashed with an outer gate of the White House.

The driver was only identified as a man by D.C. police, according to The Washington Post. He was found dead as Secret Service officers cleared the vehicle and tried to provide aid.

Limited traffic closures remain in effect as Secret Service teams, @dcfireems & @DCPoliceDept investigate a fatal vehicle crash that occurred at an exterior perimeter gate by the White House. There is no threat or public safety implications and our preliminary statement is below pic.twitter.com/zGTVDuZV5E — Anthony Guglielmi (@SecretSvcSpox) May 5, 2024

The crash is being investigated as “only a traffic crash,” police said, according to the Post.

President Biden was not at the White House at the time of the incident, according to The Associated Press. He is spending the weekend in Delaware.

Secret Service Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi on X, formerly known as Twitter, said that there is no threat to public safety.

The Secret Service and police will continue to investigate the incident, the AP reported.

