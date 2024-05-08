Father drowns saving children from river during family fishing trip

grass on a river bank

Drowning FILE PHOTO: A father died saving his children from a river. (kichigin19 - stock.adobe.com)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A North Carolina man died trying to save his children from a river.

Benny Bowers Jr., 44, was on a fishing trip with his family on the Yadkin River in Surry County, North Carolina, on April 28 when three of his four sons fell into the river, WGHP reported.

His sons were able to be saved, but he disappeared. The family called 911 for help.

Crews searched the river but had to initially call it off because of the darkness and safety of the first responders, but eventually, Bowers’ body was found.

Bowers was called a hero, WXII reported.

“He has great children,” family friend Dena O’Neal told the news station. “He was such a wonderful father, very involved with his children every day in sports. A very involved father, and a very good family man. He’s the person that everybody would call if there was something wrong. He would have been there no matter what.”

His 10-year-old son and namesake, Benny Bowers III, told WGHP, “He was the greatest dad I could ever have, and he’s a hero. A real-life hero.”

