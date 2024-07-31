Grab the syrup: IHOP to offer all-you-can-eat pancakes

All you can eat pancakes FILE PHOTO: IHOP has rolled it's all-you-can-eat pancakes a bit early this year. (Stephanie Frey - stock.adobe.com)

IHOP brought back its all-you-can-eat pancake promotion to “help families when schedules are tight and wallets are pinched from shopping.” The shopping the company is referring to is back-to-school preparations.

USA Today reported that instead of offering the promotion at the beginning of the year, the company “strategically situated " it for back-to-school. It runs through Sept. 15.

So how can you get your fill of pancakes? There are two ways.

As long as you buy select breakfast combo meals and choose a short stack of buttermilk pancakes, you can keep filing up on flapjacks at no additional cost.

Or, if you just want the pancakes, they’re still all-you-can-eat but you pay a flat $5, the restaurant company said.

Keep in mind you can’t order one $5 pancake deal and feed the whole table. Each person who wants to partake in pancakes will have to have their own order.

The deal also only includes buttermilk pancakes.

National Restaurant News reported that IHOP’s chief marketing officer, Kieran Donahue, said the reason they introduced the promotion earlier than in previous years, was, “Going out to eat has gotten really expensive. We always talk to franchisees about their four-wall profit, but our guest is looking at their own four-wall profit, and they’re asking if they should cook at home. Generally, people have started putting on the brakes because they realized their dollar wasn’t going as far as they wanted it to.”





© 2024 Cox Media Group