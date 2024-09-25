Hurricane Helene: Storm reaches Category 1

Tropical Storm Helene became a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday morning and was expected to get stronger as it moved towards Florida.

Hurricane #Helene Advisory 9: Helene Becomes a Hurricane. Expected to Bring Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Damaging Winds, And Flooding Rains to a Large Portion of Florida and The Southeastern United States. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 25, 2024

The National Hurricane Center said the storm was “expected to bring life-threatening storm surge” along with strong winds and flooding in not only Florida but also most of the Southeastern U.S.

It neared hurricane strength through the morning on Wednesday as it was just off the coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, the National Hurricane Center said.

Several counties in Florida were already under evacuation orders before the storm reached hurricane strength, The Associated Press reported.

Gas stations in the Tallahassee area were running out of gas earlier in the week and supermarkets in the region were running out of store staples such as water and other supplies.

