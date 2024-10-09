Hurricane Milton: How to use your iPhone to make satellite calls, messaging when cell service is out

iPhone and satellite connection FILE PHOTO: Some iPhones can connect to satellites when cell service isn't available. (H_Ko - stock.adobe.com)

Some iPhones with the latest iOS update may have connectivity even when cell service is out.

iPhone 14 and newer phones can connect not only with emergency services but also send texts to family and friends when it has the iOS 18 installed, CBS News reported.

To find out what model phone you have, go to Settings, then select General, then About, then Model Name.

If it says iPhone 14, 15 or 16, then your device can handle satellite communication.

The phone will automatically activate SOS capability when you are not within cell service, but to get the satellite texting feature, you need to do a couple of things.

You need to update your iOS to 18, To do that, again go to General then select Software Update and tap Update Now on the iOS18. Once it is installed you should be able to send texts either via iMessage or SMS. The phones receiving the texts should also be running iOS18.

It also is best that the people you’re trying to get in contact with are listed in either Family Sharing or emergency contacts in the Health app, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Once everything is set up, you will be almost ready.

When you are not in cell range, you’ll get a popup if you want to use the Messages app via satellite. Once you say yes, you will have to be in an area with a clear view of the sky and horizon — no trees to block the signal. The phone will tell you which way to stand and to get a better signal to keep the connection.

Keep in mind, the connection will be slower than you may be used to with messages taking 30 seconds to send. If trees around you have some leaves on them, it could take a minute.

You also will not be able to send pictures, videos or audio messages and there may be a limit to how many characters. Receiving messages may also be spotty until you are able to connect to a cell tower.

The system only works on iPhones, not Android phones. Google’s Pixel 9, however, will have the ability to connect to emergency services via satellite, The Wall Street Journal reported.

For more on using iPhones in an emergency when there is no cellular service, visit Apple’s website.

