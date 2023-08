Idalia upgraded to hurricane; Florida braces for powerful storm

Storm warnings: Hurricane flags will be flying as Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Monday. (Bryan R. Smith/AFP via Getty Images)

Idalia became the third hurricane of the 2023 Atlantic season on Tuesday, intensifying near the western tip of Cuba and taking aim at the Florida peninsula as a potentially destructive major storm that could make landfall as soon as Wednesday.

>> Read more trending news

Idalia follows Don and Franklin this year as tropical storms that have grown into hurricanes.

Update 8:05 a.m. EDT Aug. 29: The National Hurricane Center says Idalia now has sustained winds of 80 mph as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico with an expected track to the north and then north-northeast.

The central pressure of the storm has dropped to 977mb, meaning the storm is strengthening and becoming better organized.

According to the NHC, “There is a danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast where a Storm Surge Warning is in effect, including Tampa Bay and the Big Bend region of Florida. Inundation of 8 to 12 feet above ground level is expected somewhere between the Chassahowitzka River and the Aucilla River. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials.”

🌀 630am - GOES-East Satellite loop showing Hurricane #Idalia moving through the southeastern Gulf of Mexico this morning.



🛰️ Want to view more satellite imagery for Idalia? Check out this link: https://t.co/pgQ4XHOsNR pic.twitter.com/hqRQ2gNWuT — NWS Mobile (@NWSMobile) August 29, 2023

-- Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Update 7:25 a.m. EDT Aug. 29: The National Hurricane Center is warning that Idalia is “to intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane” before it makes landfall. The storm’s projected landfall is along the west coast in the Big Bend region of Florida on Wednesday.

Here are the Key Messages for Hurricane Idalia for the Tuesday am advisory. #Idalia is expected to intensify into an extremely dangerous major hurricane before landfall along the west coast or Big Bend region of Florida. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/AV2NrctxlN — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2023

Before it makes landfall, Idalia may produce tornadoes on Tuesday, CNN reported.

Tampa International Airport closed just after midnight on Tuesday morning and will remain closed until it can assess damage once the storm passes, possibly as early as Thursday. All air traffic was to stop by 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. Closing before the storm hits will allow crews to secure equipment such as jet bridges and remaining aircraft before Idalia impacts the region, officials said in a statement on the airport’s website.

🚨 TPA TO CLOSE DUE TO IDALIA 🚨



🫡 We will close at 12:01 AM Tuesday



✈️ Check directly with your airline for the latest flight updates



⛈️ TPA is not a shelter



📱 Stay tuned to our social media for the latest



MORE DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/MXZKAusjzW pic.twitter.com/m6nGbNdul3 — Tampa International Airport ✈️ (@FlyTPA) August 28, 2023

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport Terminal will close on Tuesday afternoon.

Orlando International Airport remains open, with its last update posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday afternoon.

We're currently open and operational. If operational changes occur, we'll make sure to post about it. Please make sure to verify with your airline directly for any updates in regards to your specific flight. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) August 28, 2023

-- Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Original report: According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 a.m. EDT advisory, the center of Idalia was located 370 miles south-southwest of Tampa. Maximum sustained winds at the storm’s center were at 75 mph, and the storm was moving north at 14 mph.

A hurricane warning was in effect for the middle of Longboat Key northward to Indian Pass, including Tampa Bay.

Idalia was entering the warm waters of the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, and forecasters believe the storm could energize into a powerful storm that could threaten a swath of Florida from the Big Bend region to the Tampa Bay metropolitan area.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Idalia was “expected to become a major hurricane” over the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

In addition to the hurricane’s winds, storm surge is a major concern. The Big Bend area, particularly near Cedar Key, could see up to 12 feet of storm surge, the Miami Herald reported. The Tampa Bay area could see a storm surge of between 4 to 7 feet, according to the newspaper.

This is Cedar Key, a location that is likely to see significant impacts from #Hurricane #Idalia. Mandatory evac in place but unfortunately we heard many locals that said they are still staying. pic.twitter.com/fuyXLl5xJu — Max Olson (@MesoMax919) August 29, 2023

By Monday night, much of the Gulf Coast was under hurricane and storm surge warnings, the Tampa Bay Times reported. Tolls on roads along Florida’s west coast were suspended as of 4 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the newspaper.

The last time the Tampa Bay area took a direct hit from a hurricane was on Oct. 25, 1921, when a storm with maximum sustained winds estimated at 120 mph made landfall near Tarpon Springs.

If Idalia makes landfall in the Big Bend area as a major storm, it would be only the second Category 3 or stronger hurricane to do so in the past 170 years, the Tallahassee Democrat reported.

Several universities across the state, including the University of South Florida, the University of Tampa and Saint Leo University, canceled classes for Tuesday and Wednesday, the Times reported. Students at Eckerd College, located near the waterfront in St. Petersburg, were ordered to evacuate dormitories, according to the newspaper.

The University of Florida and Florida State University will also be closed on Tuesday.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who left his presidential campaigning to return to the Sunshine State, spoke at the Pinellas County Emergency Operations Center and warned residents to prepare, the Times reported.

“This is going to be a powerful hurricane, and this is absolutely going to impact the state of Florida in many, many ways,” DeSantis said.

“If you are anywhere north of Tampa Bay to Apalachicola you will be impacted,” Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida’s division of emergency management, said during a news conference on Monday.