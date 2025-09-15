Jelly Roll meets Pope Leo XIV

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - SEPTEMBER 13: Jelly Roll performs onstage during the Grace For The World event at St. Peter's Square on September 13, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Grace For The World)

If Jelly Roll ever needs a favor, he now has someone on high to receive the call.

The performer not only put on a show for Pope Leo XIV, but the pair also recently met, Jelly Roll shared on Instagram.

He wrote, “From rock bottom to holy ground,” with the scripture “For where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them,” from Matthew 18:20.

Jelly Roll, whose real name is John Bradley DeFord, was among several artists who took part in the Grace for the World concert held in St. Peter’s Square on Sept. 13, USA Today reported.

The publication noted that Jelly Roll had frequently worked his faith into his music, including songs “Son of a Sinner” and “Jesus Hear My Cry.”

The rapper had performed last week with Post Malone during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards by satellite from Germany, in Barcelona on Sept. 12, and Lisbon on Sept. 14, Us Weekly reported.

He and Mallone have a pair of concerts on Sept. 20 and 21 in London.

Jelly Roll will then start on the Australian leg of his own tour on Oct. 24, ending in Mexico in mid-November.

