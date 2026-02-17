Jesse Jackson: World reacts to death of civil rights activist

Civil rights leader, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, died on Feb. 17 at the age of 84.

Tributes to the Rev. Jesse Jackson poured in as news of his death was announced on Tuesday.

The New York Times called Jackson, who died at the age of 84, “America’s most influential Black figure in the years between the civil rights crusades of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the election of Barack Obama.”

Because of Jackson’s high profile, he was portrayed several times in film and television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Nigel Gibbs played Jackson in the television series “Monster” in 2022, and Elden Henson had the role in the 1999 film “She’s All That.”

Eddie Murphy parodied Jackson on “Saturday Night Live” in 1984, and the civil rights leader hosted the show on Oct. 20, 1984. Jackson also appeared as himself in a 1989 episode of “A Different World.”

Bernice King, the youngest child of Martin Luther King Jr., posted a photo of her father with a young Jackson on social media.

“Both now ancestors,” she wrote.

Both now ancestors… pic.twitter.com/ueLNefWI25 — Be A King (@BerniceKing) February 17, 2026

“His longevity is part of the story,” said Rashad Robinson, the former president of the online justice organization Color of Change. “This is someone who had so many chances to do something else. And this is what chose to do with his life.”

The Rev. Al Sharpton called Jackson “a consequential and transformative leader who changed this nation and the world.”

“He kept the dream alive and taught young children from broken homes, like me, that we don’t have broken spirits,” Sharpton wrote on Facebook. “A giant has gone home.

“He carried history in his footsteps and hope in his voice. One of the greatest honors of my life was learning at his side,” Sharpton continued. “He reminded me that faith without action is just noise. He taught me that protest must have purpose, that faith must have feet, and that justice is not seasonal, it is daily work.”

Today we honor the life, leadership, and everlasting legacy of Rev. Jesse Louis Jackson Sr., civil rights icon, global humanitarian, political trailblazer, and a fearless voice for Black dignity. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/7O3GhBevhF — BET (@BET) February 17, 2026

Ben Murray-Bruce, a Nigerian businessman and former politician, called Jackson “a dear friend and a truly great man.”

“I was one of his biggest admirers, and I will deeply miss him,” Murray-Bruce wrote. “I am saddened that we have lost such an extraordinary icon — one with direct links to Martin Luther King Jr. I consider it a great honour to have known him and to have called him my friend."

A few minutes ago, I received the sad news of the passing of the Right Reverend Jesse Jackson at the age of 84.



I first met Jesse Jackson in 1982 or 1983, just before he ran for President of the United States under the Democratic Party. We met at an event at Solar Records during… pic.twitter.com/QQZ2jjkL0F — Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) February 17, 2026

The Rev. James Martin, an author and Jesuit priest, wrote on X that Jackson “stood for and with justice.”

“May you be united with Jesus Christ forever,” he wrote.

Rest in peace Rev. Jesse Jackson, who stood for and with justice. May you be united with Jesus Christ forever. pic.twitter.com/CyutdBLkc6 — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) February 17, 2026

Jackson ran for president twice, in 1984 and 1988. In 1984 he collected more than 3 million votes during the primaries and finished third among the eight candidates, The Washington Post reported.

“When they write the history of this (primary campaign), the longest chapter will be on Jackson,” New York Gov. Mario Cuomo told the newspaper at the time. “The man didn’t have two cents. He didn’t have one television or radio ad. And look what he did.”

