Kohl’s temporarily stops taking Amazon returns at some stores

FILE PHOTO: Amazon Drop off returns area in a Kohl's department store. Kohl's is conducting a test at at least three locations, temporarily stopping Amazon returns.

Kohl’s has been an easy drop-off point for items that had to be returned to Amazon. But that may be coming to an end.

Kohl’s has temporarily stopped accepting Amazon returns at a handful of stores.

The company confirmed in a statement that it was “conducting a test” at certain locations.

Trade publication Modern Retail said the stores were in Leominster, Massachusetts; Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Washington, Missouri.

Kohl’s released a statement via email that read, “To continue to learn from our customers, we are conducting a test in a handful of our stores where we will be temporarily discontinuing the third-party returns service. Kohl’s has a test and learn culture that helps us to evolve our store experience and stay informed about customers' expectations and preferences.”

Amazon confirmed the pause at select locations but said Kohl’s was still a return partner.

“We offer a broad range of convenient return options, and four out of five Amazon customers in the U.S. live within a five-mile radius of one of our more than 8,000 drop-off locations at Amazon’s physical stores such as Whole Foods Market, Amazon Fresh, and Amazon Go, as well as partners including Staples, Kohl’s, and The UPS Store,” Amazon said in a statement.

Before the test was rolled out this week, all 1,100 locations across the country except for Anchorage, Alaska, accepted Amazon returns.

The Kohl’s website as of Thursday had not been updated to reflect the test.

Kohl’s started accepting Amazon returns a few years ago to help increase foot traffic in Kohl’s locations. When someone returned an Amazon purchase at the store, they would typically receive a coupon for a discount at Kohl’s.

