Lowe’s, Target, others will be closed on Easter

FILE PHOTO: Lowe's is among a handful of retailers that will be closed for Easter on April 20.

If you have home improvement projects on tap for the Easter weekend, be prepared before the holiday because Lowe’s will be closed that day.

The company will have all of its more than 1,700 stores and contact center shut down for 24 hours to mark the holiday and will give all 300,000 employees the day off.

Chairman and CEO Marvin Ellison said, “I’m extremely proud of the commitment of our 300,000 associates who support our communities while providing excellent customer service — not only in spring, but all year-round. In recognition of our teams’ continued hard work, we are pleased to provide a well-deserved day off so they can spend Easter with their loved ones.”

Lowe’s competitor, Home Depot, will be open.

Easter will be observed on April 20.

Despite it not being a federal holiday, several national retailers will also not do business during the holy day.

These stores are closed on Easter this year:

Other stores may not be closed on Easter, but will operate under holiday hours.

