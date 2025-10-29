Man accused of threatening synagogues arrested; had body armor, suitcase filled with ammunition

The Clarke County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker, saying that he had a cache of weapons, ammunition and body armor for an intended attack on synagogues in Alabama and neighboring states.

Law enforcement officials in Alabama have arrested a man accused of threatening synagogues in several states.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook the arrest of Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker.

After learning about the threats allegedly made against synagogues in Alabama and surrounding states, the sheriff’s office obtained and executed a search warrant on Shoemaker’s home. He was taken into custody. A Special Response Team said they found body armor, a suitcase full of ammunition and “other items related to the plans of violence.”

“Further investigation revealed that the subject had intentions of not being taken alive and was possibly planning attacks on public figures as well,” the office said.

ARRESTED: Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker Last night likely acts of violence were averted before they happened. The Federal... Posted by Clarke County Sheriffs Office, Alabama on Tuesday, October 28, 2025

The office did not say how law enforcement learned of the threats or how they were made, but did say the investigation was ongoing.

Shoemaker was charged locally with resisting arrest and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm, CNN reported..

The sheriff said that federal charges are “likely,” and the FBI was taking part in the investigation.

©2025 Cox Media Group