Matthew McConaughey trademarks catchphrase ‘Alright, alright, alright’ in AI battle

2021: Matthew McConaughey performs before the start of the inaugural home game between the San Jose Earthquakes and Austin FC at Q2 Stadium on June 19, 2021, in Austin, Texas.

2020: Matthew McConaughey speaks onstage during HISTORYTalks Leadership & Legacy presented by HISTORY at Carnegie Hall on February 29, 2020, in New York City.

2019: Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway attend the photo call for Aviron Pictures "Serenity" at Ritz Carlton Hotel on January 11, 2019, in Marina del Rey, California.

2018: Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey attendhe 90th annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

2017: Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba attend "The Dark Tower" New York premiere on July 31, 2017, in New York City.

2016: Actor Matthew McConaughey and model Camila Alves attend the "Sing" premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2016, in Toronto.

2015: Actor Matthew McConaughey and model Camila Alves attend the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015, in Los Angeles.

2014: Actor Matthew McConaughey accepts the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role award for "Dallas Buyers Club" onstage during the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 18, 2014, in Los Angeles.

2013: Actor Matthew McConaughey arrives at the "Dallas Buyers Club" premiere during the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 7, 2013, in Toronto.

2012: Actor Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves depart the "Mud" premiere during the 65th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 26, 2012, in Cannes, France.

2011: Model Camila Alves and actor Matthew McConaughey arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower on February 27, 2011, in West Hollywood, California.

2010: Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey of USA gestures during the Mission Hills Star Trophy at Blackstone Course, Mission Hill Hainan on October 28, 2010, in Haikou, China.

2009: Actor Matthew McConaughey celebrates after the Texas Longhorns defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in Tostitos Fiesta Bowl Game on January 5, 2009, at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

2008: Actors Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey pose in the press room during the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2008, in Los Angeles.

2007: Actor Matthew McConaughey watches the bout between Rey Bautista of the Philippines and Sergio Medina of Argentina during their WBO junior featherweight title eliminator fight at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 5, 2007, in Las Vegas.

2006: Actors Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew McConaughey and Zooey Deschanel attend the premiere of "Failure To Launch" at Clearview Chelsea West March 8, 2006, in New York City.

2005: Actress Penelope Cruz and co-star actor Matthew McConaughey arrive for the Spanish premiere of their film "Sahara" at the Palacio de la Musica Cinema on April 13, 2005, in Madrid.

2003: Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey arrive at the 60th annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on January 19, 2003.

2002: Actress/director Jodie Foster with actor Matthew McConaughey, who presented Foster with the Hollywood Outstanding Achievement in Acting Award, at the Hollywood Film Festival's Gala Ceremony and Hollywood Movie Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 7, 2002, in Beverly Hills, California.

2001: Actors Matthew McConaughey and Salli Richardson arrive at the premiere of Columbia Pictures' "The Wedding Planner" on January 23, 2001, at Loews Century Plaza Theatre in Century City, California.

2000: Actor Matthew McConaughey arrives for the premiere of the film "What Women Want" on December 13, 2000, in Los Angeles.

1997: Mathew Mcconaughey with Jodie Foster as Ellie Arroway in "Contact" based on the bestseller by Carl Sagan.

1996: Sandra Bullock and Matthew McConaughey star in the drama "A Time to Kill" in 1996.

Here are some memorable photos of actor Matthew McConaughey through the years.

Actor Matthew McConaughey has drawn a line in the sand in the fight against artificial intelligence.

He is trademarking several clips that have added to his popularity, The Wall Street Journal was first to report.

Included is a seven-second clip of the “Magic Mike” actor standing on a porch, a three-second clip of him sitting in front of a Christmas tree and of course, his “Alright, alright, alright” line from 1993’s “Dazed and Confused.”

He has had eight applications approved so far by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the newspaper said.

The famous film quote’s application was filed in December 2023 and was approved last month, People magazine reported.

According to the USPTO, the trademark covers the specific “Alright” phrase, which “consists of a man saying ‘ALRIGHT ALRIGHT ALRIGHT’, wherein the first syllable of the first two words is at a lower pitch than the second syllable, and the first syllable of the last word is at a higher pitch than the second syllable.”

“My team and I want to know that when my voice or likeness is ever used, it’s because I approved and signed off on it,” McConaughey said in an email. “We want to create a clear perimeter around ownership with consent and attribution the norm in an AI world.”

His attorneys said they are not aware of his likeness being used by AI without his permission, but that the trademarks can be a protection against unauthorized duplications.

“In a world where we’re watching everybody scramble to figure out what to do about AI misuse, we have a tool now to stop someone in their tracks or take them to federal court,” his attorney, Jonathan Pollack, said.

He is not fully shunning AI, however.

Variety reported that he has teamed with ElevenLabs to create a version of his newsletter “Lyrics of Living” in Spanish using a likeness of his voice. He has also invested in the company.

McConaughey is not the only celebrity who has concerns over their likeness being used by AI.

Tom Hanks warned fans on Instagram in August 2024 not to be “fooled” by ads using his likeness without permission. An AI-generated clip of Taylor Swift went viral. The video called “Taylor Swift Protects Fan from Hateful Comments” had a notation that read it used an “AI-generated voice used for storytelling inspired by Taylor Swift’s tone. This video is a creative work and is not affiliated with or endorsed by Taylor Swift,” People magazine reported.

