Max now rebranded as HBO Max

Max is getting a new (old) name and becoming HBO Max.

If you turned on your AppleTV or Roku today, you may have seen a change.

If you subscribed to HBO’s streaming service Max, it has disappeared, sort of. The service is still there, but now it is once again called HBO Max.

The change was announced in May, with Warner Bros. Discovery saying that it would revert the streaming platform’s name to the one used from 2020 until 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

At the time, HBO’s Casey Bloys joked, “I know you’re all shocked, but the good news is I have a drawer full of stationery from the last time around.”

The name change comes with a change in focus for HBO Max, swapping out unscripted and kids and family shows with more of what HBO is known for.

The change will not affect streamers’ accounts, with the profile, preferences and “recently watched” data all remaining the same, USA Today reported.

It has also already been changed on the web. When you try to go to max.com it redirects to hbomax.com automatically, The Verge reported.

The pricing tiers are also the same, with basic with ads at $9.99 a month to $99.99 a year, standard at $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year and premium at $20.99 a month or $209.99 a year.

