May the 4th Be With You: Free Comic Book Day to coincide with ‘Star Wars’ holiday

The unofficial “Star Wars” holiday will give people another reason to celebrate this year.

May the Fourth is also Free Comic Book Day. That means that longtime comic fans and those new to reading the panels can get a handful of comics on Saturday for free.

There are several classic brands, such as Marvel and DC, producing a special issue for the event, as well as other popular brands including “Monster High,” “Doctor Who,” “Maleficent” and “One Piece.”

And since FCBD is the same day as May the Fourth, there are also a couple of “Star Wars” titles.

“The variety of this year’s comic book selection is really exciting! There’s something for every kind of fan, from long-time readers to the comic book curious,” FCBD spokesperson Aston Greenwood said in November when the comic lineup was announced.

In all, 48 titles are being released on Saturday — 12 Gold Sponsor and 36 Silver Sponsor ones. Some are for the youngest of readers while others are for those who are more mature, with each cover having a colored bar to signify who they are intended for.

Make sure you grab the books that are right for you & your family!



The front cover of each book has a color-coded FCBD logo. The color of that logo will tell you the age rating of the book.



Green logos are rated All Ages

Blue logos are rated Teen

Red logos are rated Mature pic.twitter.com/XvKjaDWL3O — Free Comic Book Day (@Freecomicbook) April 26, 2024

To see the complete list of titles, visit Free Comic Book Day’s website, where you can also find a list of comic shops in your area that are participating.

