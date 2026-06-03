Meet Cameron Chung, the 2026 Gerber ‘Spokesbaby’

A Minnesota baby, called “an absolute ray of sunshine” by his parents, has been named the newest Gerber ‘Spokesbaby."

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Cameron Chung was officially announced as the winner of the 2026 Gerber Photo Search, the company announced on Monday.

“Cameron’s joyful smile and family story perfectly capture this year’s theme, honoring the incredible parents behind every special moment,” Gerber announced.

Cameron is the son of Rachael Olsen and Alden Chung. The couple told People that their son brings them more joy than they could have imagined as he approaches his first birthday.

“Cameron is an absolute ray of sunshine. He is an incredibly cheerful, giggly baby who brings so much joy and laughter into our home every single day,” the couple told the magazine. “He has this cute, contagious smile that lights up our world.”

Meet the 2026 Gerber Baby, Minnesota's Cameron Chung: 'Absolute Ray of Sunshine' (Exclusive) https://t.co/1ggCcQElJO — People (@people) June 2, 2026

The boy’s winning photo, selected among thousands of entries, was a snapshot of his first intentional smile after the family took a walk during a cold winter day in Minnesota, Gerber said in a news release.

“More than just a portrait of a happy baby, the image reflects the unseen dedication and everyday realities of navigating early parenting years,” the company wrote.

“Navigating a colicky newborn and a challenging postpartum experience was incredibly tough, a reality we know so many mothers and parents quietly share,” Olsen said. “But seeing Cameron’s first true smile break through on that cold Minnesota day was pure magic. It erased the exhaustion of those early months and reminded us that his joy makes every single challenge worth it.”

Ann Turner Cook was the original Gerber baby whose image adorned the company’s products beginning in 1928. She died in 2022 at the age of 95.

[ Ann Turner Cook, original Gerber baby, dead at 95 ]

“To have Cameron named as the 2026 Gerber Baby is a dream come true,” Alden Chung said. “We’re so excited to share his smile with the world, reminding families that there is joy in the everyday moments of parenthood, and to be a part of the legacy that understands the importance of celebrating both children and the parents who raise them.”

Cameron’s parents said that the theme for this year’s Gerber Photo Search -- “Behind the Baby” -- resonated with them, People reported.

“Our first year of parenthood was full of firsts that were messy, magical and everything in between,” the couple told the magazine.

“We were so touched that a brand wanted to celebrate our family’s story alongside our baby. Plus, we’re a little biased, but we couldn’t pass up the chance to share Cameron’s winning smile.”

As part of his role, Cameron and his parents will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year.

Additionally, Cameron and his family will receive $50,000, plus a special Gerber Childrenswear “Grow With Us” wardrobe valued at $2,000, the company said.

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