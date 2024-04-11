O.J. Simpson, former NFL star acquitted of murder, dies at 76

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

O.J. Simpson, the former football star who was later accused and acquitted of murder, has died, family members announced in a post on social media. He was 76.

In a post on Simpson’s page on X, formerly known as Twitter, his children said he “succumbed to his battle with cancer.”

“He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” according to the post. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

In February, WPLG reported that Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer and undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas. That month, Simpson denied he was in hospice in a post on social media.

