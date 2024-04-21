Parents charged months after their 1-month-old twins found dead in crib

HOUSTON — Months after two young twin girls were pronounced dead, their parents were arrested in connection with their deaths in Houston, police say.

According to the Houston Police Department, Angelina Belinda Calderon, 21, and Fernando Vega, 21, were arrested on Friday and were charged with two counts each of injury to a child serious bodily injury.

Police said on Oct. 4, 2023, two twin infant girls about one and a half months old were pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsies were performed on the twins by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. It determined that the infants had died from blunt force trauma, police said. Court records obtained by KHOU stated that both girls had suffered brain injuries.

Vega told investigators that he left the twins in the care of his grandmother that morning so he could take Calderon to work around 10:30 a.m. He came home and found the twins unresponsive, according to court records obtained by KHOU.

Vega called 911 around 11:08 a.m. and said that another family member tried to provide CPR, the news outlet reported. They were pronounced dead at about 11:22 a.m. Vega later told investigators that he had not seen them alive since about 5 or 6 a.m.

The girls had rib fractures “were not consistent with chest compressions from CPR,” the court documents said. Doctors said in court documents that the infants had injuries that came from three separate incidents, according to KHOU. Both girls also appeared to be malnourished and dehydrated.

