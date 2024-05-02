Police file onto UCLA campus near pro-Palestinian protest camp; are pushed back

Police who eneter the campus overnight, retreated as protesters shouted and threw items at them.

Students set up Gaza solidarity encampment in California LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES - MAY 01: Pro-Palestinian students at UCLA campus set up encampment in support of Gaza and protest the Israeli attacks in Los Angeles, California, United States on May 01, 2024. (Photo by Grace Yoon/Anadolu via Getty Images/Anadolu via Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Police in riot gear moved onto the campus of the University of California at Los Angeles early Thursday before they were pushed back by pro-Palestinian protesters, according to The Associated Press.

>> Read more trending news

Shortly before 2 a.m., about 15 LAPD officers entered through a makeshift barricade the area where protesters are gathered, The Los Angeles Times reported.

As police began to move toward the edge of the encampment, scores of protesters yelled “Shame on you!” and moved toward the officers who backed off, the AP reported.

Some in the crowd tossed water bottles and other objects as the officers retreated. Some protesters were seen putting on hard hats, goggles and respirator masks.

According to CNN, protesters appear to overwhelmingly outnumber police, and could be heard chanting “We’re not leaving!”

Hours earlier, police said that the UCLA encampment was an unlawful assembly, a source told CNN. The protesters were told to disperse or face arrest.

UCLA has become a hot spot in the growing number of college campus protests against Israel’s bombardment of Gaza in the war with the terror group Hamas.

Hundreds of demonstrators were arrested Tuesday and Wednesday on college campuses across the United States. The majority of demonstrations have called for colleges to divest from companies that support Israel and the war in Gaza.


Check back for more on this developing story.


©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirHits 97.3 - The RHYTHM of Miami Logo
    View All
    1-866-227-9730
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about hits973.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!