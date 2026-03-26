Recall alert: 10.2M metal wire bristle grill brushes recalled; sold at Home Depot There have been at least 68 reports of small wire bristles coming off the brush.

As the grilling season begins soon for much of the country, millions of grill brushes have been recalled because the wire bristles can come off and pose an ingestion hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that 10.2 million grill brushes made by Nexgrill were recalled.

They have black plastic or wooden handles and are 18 to 21 inches long.

The following models are being recalled:

530-0024 (19-Inch Grill Brush sold from 2015 to 2026)

530-0024G (Grill Cleaning Brush with Scraper sold from 2022 to 2026)

530-0034 (Long Handle Grill Brush sold from 2015 to 2026)

530-0039 (Grill Brush and Scraper sold from 2015 to 2026)

530-0041 (Grill Brush with Scrub Pad sold from 2015 to 2026)

530-0042 (Wood Handle Grill Brush sold from 2015 to 2021)

They were sold at Home Depot and homedepot.com for between $5 and $15.

There have been at least 68 reports of small wire bristles coming off the brush, including five where a person swallowed the wire and had to get medical help to get it out of their throat or digestive tract, the CPSC said.

If you have the grill bush, do not use it and contact Nexgrill to request a refund as a gift card.

Owners will be given a registration code and must upload a photo of the brush with that code and their initials. Once the registration is processed, they’ll receive instructions on how to dispose of the brush.

For more information, contact Nexgrill by phone at 800-942-1498 or online.

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